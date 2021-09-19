Woman shot in McKees Rocks

Sep. 19—A woman was shot multiple times in McKees Rocks early Sunday morning, the Allegheny County police said.

The woman, who is expected to survive, was shot in the area of Locust Street near Linden Street, police said. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. and county detectives were asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .