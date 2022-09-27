Woman shot at Memphis apartments, police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Creekside Meadows Apartments, near the Memphis airport.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot and in critical condition. She was rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Police said the person responsible fled wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information about who or where that person is, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

