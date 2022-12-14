Woman shot in Milledgeville after attacking deputies with a hammer during church robbery, cops say

The GBI is investigating a robbery in Milledgeville that left one woman shot and a Baldwin County deputy injured, officials said.

A Pennsylvania woman named Fiesta Lattina Murphy, 48, was shot during the incident after attacking Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies with a hammer, according to a press release from the GBI.

The incident started when Baldwin County deputies investigated a robbery at about 5 p.m. at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church in Milledgeville.

When the deputies entered the church to make sure no one was inside, Murphy attacked the officers and hit one of them in the arm with the hammer as he tried to protect his head, according to officials.

Murphy prepared to attack again but was shot by the other deputies before she could do so, according to the release. She was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition Wednesday.

The release doesn’t describe the deputy’s injuries. No one was hurt during the incident.

Murphy was charged with burglary and arson. The GBI will conduct an investigation of the incident.