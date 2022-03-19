Woman shot in Minneapolis Friday marks city's 13th homicide of year

Mar. 19—Police say a woman who was shot in South Minneapolis on Friday morning has died of her injuries, marking the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Investigators said in a news release Friday night that it appears the woman was shot after an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire.

About 7:30 a.m., officers in the 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. Calls to 911 reported that a victim had been shot and then put into a vehicle that had left the scene. Officers learned that a woman in her 30s had been shot and then dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center. The woman later died at the hospital.

Few details about the investigation were available Friday night.