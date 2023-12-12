LANSING — A 57-year-old woman was shot Monday evening in the southwest area of the city, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Waverly Road about 6:44 p.m. after a reported shooting, where they found the victim, Gulkis said.

Gulkis said police have not made an arrest in connection with the incident. No other details were released.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman shot Monday night in Lansing