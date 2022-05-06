Woman shot in the mouth in Dayton

May 6—A woman was shot in the mouth early Friday morning in Dayton, according to Montgomery Regional Dispatch.

The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of Tubman Avenue. The victim was shot by an unknown woman, a dispatcher said.

A woman who identified herself as the shooting victim called 911 and reported she was shot in the mouth, according to dispatch records.

She told the dispatcher she didn't know the shooter's name or if she was still on the scene.

Additional information on the victim's condition was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.