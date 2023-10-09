Woman shot multiple times on 6th Street Bridge

A woman was shot multiple times on the 6th Street Bridge early Monday.

The woman, whose age and name have not been released, was shot around 12:20 a.m. on the bridge that connects Boyle Heights and the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been identified and no description of them was available, but witnesses told police they fled in a silver sedan.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.