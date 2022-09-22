Woman shot multiple times, car riddled with bullets along main road in Wilkinsburg

A woman was shot multiple times along a main road in Wilkinsburg early Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said they were notified of a shooting near the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard at Marlboro Avenue around 2 a.m.

First responders found a woman who was shot multiple times in the shoulder and leg. She was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive.

Our crews on scene could see a vehicle riddled with bullets.

Allegheny County police are now investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police Activity has Penn Ave access to the Parkway East BLOCKED OFF in Wilkinsburg. Use Penn Ave to Wm Penn Hwy to the Parkway East. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/UyYsfsx4pP pic.twitter.com/OsReZGgacY — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) September 22, 2022

