Woman shot multiple times in front of her children in Miramar; suspect in custody

MIRAMAR — A woman died Wednesday morning after she was shot multiple times in front of her two young children, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Miramar Police were alerted by SoundThinking, formerly known as ShotSpotter, to gunshots near the area of the 2300 block of Desoto Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene as a 911 call came in to dispatchers, Tania Rues, a police department spokesperson, said.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot multiple times, Rues said. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was found outside of a home near a vehicle and her two children, who are both under 5 years old, were also outside when officers arrived and apparently witnessed the shooting.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Rues said. The suspect, who was in a relationship with the woman, was found hiding in bushes several blocks away and was taken into custody within the hour.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find the suspect and a K9 assisted in detaining him, Rues said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

