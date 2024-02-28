Woman shot multiple times by husband in Tomball, constables say

TechCrunch

Black Tech Nation Ventures launched in 2021 to address the funding gap for Black founders amid a wave of venture diversity initiatives after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The Pittsburgh-based venture firm has finished raising its first $50 million for its debut fund to back pre-seed and seed-stage software startups led by founders that are Black, women or members of the LGBTQ+ community, among other underrepresented groups. Getting its first fund to its full $50 million goal was at first a race and then a slog, David Motley, a general partner at BTNV, told TechCrunch.