Woman shot multiple times inside Bergenfield home; rushed to hospital

A woman was shot inside a Bergenfield home on Sunday evening, the Bergen County Prosecutor stated.

Around 6:50 p.m., Bergenfield police responding to a 9-1-1 call discovered the woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence on North Taylor Street, according a release from the Prosecutor's Office. The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bergenfield Police Department is on going.

There was no word of any arrests or the condition of the victim.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergenfield shooting: Woman shot multiple times inside home