Woman shot multiple times near Atlantic Station, police say

A woman was shot multiple times near Atlantic Station early Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

Police say they found an SUV stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of 17th Street and State Street just after midnight, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.

Police say the victim appears to have been an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a shootout between cars.

A separate incident on Peachtree Street around the same time may have been related, according to police.

Police say they will process surveillance footage in the area as part of their investigation.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Police say the woman is stable and was transported to the hospital.

