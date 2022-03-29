Woman shot multiple times in Newnan, police say
Newnan police are investigating after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident happened overnight on West Washington Street. The address is a single-family home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the victim was air lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Spring break 2022: 161 arrested, 75 guns seized in Panama City Beach crackdown
Police investigating body found in middle of busy Cobb County intersection
Zelle warns about scams, says it’s not responsible for funds stolen through app
Police have not said if any suspects have been taken into custody or released any potential motive for the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police said the investigation is active and further updates will be provided.