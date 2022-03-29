Woman shot multiple times in Newnan, police say

Newnan police are investigating after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened overnight on West Washington Street. The address is a single-family home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the victim was air lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not said if any suspects have been taken into custody or released any potential motive for the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said the investigation is active and further updates will be provided.