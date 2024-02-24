Woman shot multiple times in Oak Park shooting dies at hospital, Sacramento police say

A woman who was shot Friday night outside a South Oak Park residence was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting took place on the 3800 block of 14th Avenue at 38th Street, according to Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Police Department. He said officers responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital by fire department personnel,” Tapley said. “Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.”

Archived radio dispatches of the incident reviewed by The Sacramento Bee indicated the victim, identified as a 33-year-old woman, was shot multiple times outside the multi-family residence by a gunman who fled in a vehicle with a female passenger.

The victim’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after relatives are notified of her death.

Tapley said police were not offering additional details about the incident, which was taken over by homicide detectives, and there were no named suspects.

Officers encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.