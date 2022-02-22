Woman shot multiple times while on the ground during NKY road rage incident, prosecutors say

COVINGTON, Ky. – A roadway confrontation between two strangers quickly devolved into a deadly and brutal shooting, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Witkowicz, an Elsmere man accused of fatally shooting a woman during a road rage incident in July 2020.

Witkowicz, 27, is charged with murder in Kenton County Circuit Court, according to court records. The case is being heard before Judge Mary Molloy.

Elsmere officers and firefighters found 35-year-old Nichole Daugherty of Covington dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Cross Street, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Daugherty was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. Her body was riddled with bullets.

Witkowicz "stood over top of her body and shot her several more times to finish the job," after Daugherty had already been shot, said Taylor Roof, assistant commonwealth's attorney.

Witnesses to the shooting heard Witkowicz call Daugherty a "dumb b----" as he stood over her lifeless body, prosecutors said, adding Witkowicz fired his weapon until the gun jammed.

Attorneys for Witkowicz said his actions were in defense of himself and his family. "He did what he thought he had to do," Jeffrey Brunk, Witkowicz's attorney told the jury.

Court documents say Daugherty was driving erratically on Dixie Highway, swerving into oncoming traffic.

Noticing Daugherty's dangerous driving, Witkowicz pulled into a parking area to allow Daugherty to go around, according to the documents. She instead pulled over to confront Witkowicz.

Daugherty exited her vehicle and approached the door where Witkowicz's girlfriend and infant child were sitting, at which point Witkowicz intercepted her, documents say.

"Joseph tells Ms. Daugherty he feels threatened and warns her he has a weapon. Joseph tells Ms. Daugherty to stop or he will shoot," the documents read. "Ms. Daugherty doesn’t heed these warnings and charges Joseph, giving him no choice but to fire his weapon."

Brunk said Daugherty reached her arm behind her back while she was on the ground, prompting Witkowicz to fire more shots. Prosecutors said Daugherty was unarmed.

A postmortem toxicology report found Daugherty's blood and urine tested positive for controlled substances including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the court documents.

Officers also recovered drug paraphernalia from Daugherty's vehicle and person, documents show.

Witkowicz is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutors: Woman shot while on the ground in NKY road rage incident