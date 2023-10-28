Woman shot at Navy Pier after verbal altercation on a ship, police say

A 31-year-old woman was shot and injured following “verbal altercation” on a ship at Navy Pier early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Security staff escorted a man off a ship after an argument with a woman. He returned moments later and fired multiple shots toward the ship at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The woman was shot in the left knee and was taken to Northwestern hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating and there is no active threat at the Pier, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations. The pier is hosting a trick or treating event for families Saturday.