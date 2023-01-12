Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon

One person was shot and an AR-style weapon has been recovered after a shooting call Thursday at duplexes near 11th and Lorraine in Wichita.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. At the scene, police could be seen handling an AR-style weapon. Police also had a man in handcuffs and had placed a young child in a police cruiser during the investigation.

Police were called about the shooting at 11:38 a.m.

Around 12:45 p.m., an officer said that police are still trying to figure out if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

More details are expected to be released this afternoon.