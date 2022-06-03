Woman shot near busy McDonalds in Southeast Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonalds restaurant.
Police said a woman was shot near the McDonalds in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue.
Officers said the woman has been taken to a nearby hospital but did not have any information on her condition.
