Woman shot near Dassel, Minnesota, identified, husband to be charged with murder

Dec. 30—DASSEL

— The shooting death of a woman just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the 22000 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township continues to be investigated, according to a

Meeker County Sheriff's Office's

news release.

The victim has been identified as Kayla Demarais, 29, of rural Dassel. Her death has been ruled a homicide resulting from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Her husband, Bryan Demarais, 35, of rural Dassel, was arrested on second-degree murder and he is currently being held in the Meeker County Jail pending a first court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

He called law enforcement on Dec. 28 to report that he shot his wife and requested a law enforcement response.

Two children in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured and have since been placed in protective custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.