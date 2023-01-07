Woman shot near Raines Station in Whitehaven, police say

A woman was shot in Whitehaven Saturday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Raines Road, off Auburn Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Preliminary information shows the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

