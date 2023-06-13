Woman shot nearly a dozen times walks to neighbor’s house for help, Florida cops say

A woman was shot nearly a dozen times, including twice in the head, before she walked across the street to a neighbor’s house to ask for help, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the woman with “multiple gunshot wounds” at her neighbor’s house in Seminole at about 1:30 a.m. June 11, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

She had been shot at a house across the street by a family member who was still inside, Pinellas County Chief Deputy Paul Halle said during a news conference.

Deputies activated the SWAT team and tried to communicate with the man, according to the news release. He refused to surrender.

When law enforcement officers went into the house about seven hours later, they found him with a gunshot wound to the head, Halle said. He died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators later found the shooting to be domestic-violence related, and the victim and the man were having an argument prior, Halle said.

She had been shot in her torso, leg and twice in the head, Halle said.

“It’s amazing, you think someone who’s been shot that many times is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to her neighbor and tell him what happened,” he said. “Pretty amazing.”

A man who identified himself as the woman’s fiance told ABC Action News she had been living with the other man, who was her ex-boyfriend, because they were both partial owners of the house, and she was waiting for him to find a new place to live.

The fiance told the outlet he was on the phone with the woman before the shooting and heard the man take the phone as she yelled for him to give it back.

“She said she remembers layin’ there, trying to play dead, and he’s still shooting her while she’s laying there, playin’ dead,” he told the outlet.





A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said in an email that the woman was in stable condition. He declined to release any further information.

Seminole is about 25 miles southwest of Tampa.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

