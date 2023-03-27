Woman shot in neck during Sunday shooting at Café Shisha

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting at Café Shisha that injured one woman.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunfire at Café Shisha, located at 2624 West Tennessee Street, where a crime scene was located in the parking lot, according to a TPD release.

An adult female victim went to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her neck, according to TPD.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a verbal altercation between the victim and other suspects led to the shooting," the TPD release stated.

Recent:TPD: Man shows up to hospital after reported south Tallahassee shooting

Other crime news:One injured in Friday shooting, less than 24 hours after another Tallahassee shooting

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

So far this year, two people were killed and 13 were injured in at least 19 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Shooting at Café Shisha in Tallahassee injures one woman