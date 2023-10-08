Woman shot in the neck, Inkster police search for shooter

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Inkster Police Department is asking nearby residents to shelter in place during an active shooting investigation that started Saturday night.

Police were called around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday for a person who was shot in the 400 block of Biltmore. Arriving officers found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Inkster Police believed the shooter was still inside the home as of early this morning, but it was empty after they made entry. Residents no longer have to shelter in place.

Police had declared a barricaded gunman situation, but it is no longer in place.

The Inkster Police Department is searching for the shooter.

READ NEXT: House fire in Detroit leaves elderly woman dead

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.