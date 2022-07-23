Woman shot in north Modesto. Sheriff’s helicopter helps find her to get her to hospital

A woman was shot in the chest in north Modesto shortly before midnight Friday, according to authorities, with a helicopter helping find her and then get her to the hospital.

Modesto Police Lt. Mike Hammond said authorities were called for a report of a shooting on McReynolds Avenue, off Sylvan Avenue.

The woman was shot at a residence and got into a vehicle to go to the hospital, Hammond said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter Air 101 was able to locate the vehicle and officers made contact. Her identity has not been released.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Hammond said her condition is unknown. No arrest has been made in the case and an investigation is ongoing.