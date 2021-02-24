Woman shot in northwest Colorado Springs home

Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Feb. 23—A woman was shot in a home in northwestern Colorado Springs Monday night, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Oak Valley Drive around 8:15 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound and other injuries, officers said.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were serious but not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooter fled before police arrived, police said.

Officers did not specify whether the shooter knew the victim.

