Woman shot on Noyes Street in Utica; alleged shooter inside building
A woman was shot Thursday afternoon, and the alleged male perpetrator was believed to be inside the Dari-Del store on Noyes Street, Utica Police said.
According to Oneida County 911 logs, the call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police are on the scene.
This is a breaking situation and will be updated when possible.
This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Woman shot on Noyes St. in Utica, suspect possibly in Dari-Del store