Woman shot on Noyes Street in Utica; alleged shooter inside building

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon, and the alleged male perpetrator was believed to be inside the Dari-Del store on Noyes Street, Utica Police said.

According to Oneida County 911 logs, the call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The Utica Police Department, alongside Deputy Chief Edward Noonan, Sgt. Mark Curley and Mayor Robert Palmieri were on scene of a shooting at Dari-Del on Noyes Street in Utica on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are on the scene.

This is a breaking situation and will be updated when possible.

