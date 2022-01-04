Woman shot by officers during alleged burglary in Flour Bluff arrested

A woman shot by Corpus Christi police officers during an alleged burglary in Flour Bluff last month has been arrested.

Elizabeth Theiss, 45, was released from a local hospital on Dec. 26 and taken into police custody.

Elizabeth Theiss, 45.

Around 8:42 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Juniper Drive in Flour Bluff. The homeowner saw an intruder inside the home via surveillance system and provided a description to officers.

Shortly after arriving, two officers entered the residence and were confronted by the suspect, Theiss, who allegedly produced a rifle. Both officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Unsuccessful in getting Theiss to exit the house, officers retreated outside, and officers from the city's SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team units were called out to assist.

Both units attempted negotiations with Theiss for two hours, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT officers entered the residence around 11 p.m., at which point officers located a woman with injuries. Theiss was provided immediate medical attention and taken to a local hospital.

"She was struck; I don't know how many times," Police Chief Mike Markle said. "No officer was injured."

CCPD confirmed the weapon produced by the suspect was located on scene.

Theiss was booked in on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony ($100,000 bond) and assault causes bodily injury to public servant ($20,000 bond).

According to police, Theiss remained in the Nueces County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

The two officers, identified by CCPD as Senior Officer Robert Walker and Senior Officer Courtney Miller, have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

CCPD Senior Officer Robert Walker

CCPD Senior Officer Courtney Miller

Walker has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 13 years; Miller has been a police officer with the department for years.

Staff writer John Oliva contributed to this story.

Story continues

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Do you know these people? They are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted for January 2022

More: San Patricio officials arrest man accused of shooting Mathis man, leaving body near river

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Woman shot by officers during alleged burglary in Flour Bluff arrested