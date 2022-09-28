Woman shot after opening the the door at Midtown apartments, police say

A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire ripped through a Midtown apartment, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on September 22.

The woman told police that she heard knocking at her door. Her child went and opened the door and that’s when a man between 18 and 20 years old opened fire, according to police.

In all, there were three children inside the house when the man began shooting, police said.

None of those children were injured, but that woman was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to Memphis Police.

Six days later, Memphis Police released pictures of the man they said pulled the trigger.

Memphis Police said this man, between 18 and 20 and about 5-foot-9, shot a woman at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on September 22, 2022.

If you have any idea who this man is or where he may be, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

