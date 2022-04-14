Woman shot at Orange County apartment complex

Deputies are searching for a man who shot a woman and then ran off, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at the Southern Oaks Apartments near Silver Star Road and Powers Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said they arrived at the complex and spoke to the injured woman, who is in her 20s.

She told them she was shot by a man, also in his 20s, after he threatened her with a gun.

An ambulance rushed the woman to a hospital; her injuries aren’t life-threatening, OCSO said.

Detectives said the victim and suspect know each other.

Sheriff’s investigators did not release the name of the shooter, but at last check, said deputies were still searching for him.

