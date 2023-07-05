Woman shot in Orange County parking lot was not intended target, deputies say

A woman in her 20s was shot in an Orange County parking lot Wednesday morning when deputies said people in two vehicles started shooting at each other.

Deputies said the woman was not the intended target of the shooting, which happened in the 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall around 5:15 a.m.

Deputies said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s scary, very scary. For some time, I’ve been worried something like that was going to happen,” said Ramon Portela, the owner of Fiesta Auto Insurance, which operates in the plaza where the shooting happened.

Portela said they always find garbage in the parking lot when they come to open their office.

He said that isn’t the only problem. He knows people hang out late at night because he says his security cameras will activate.

“They were being activated all the time. 4 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m., because people are moving here,” he said.

The late-night hangouts make Portela fear for his female employees.

“I’d rather close early and leave because at night it’s worrisome,” he said.

He said his worry would be eased with more law enforcement present.

Deputies have not said what make or model of the cars involved in the shooting or how many people were involved.

