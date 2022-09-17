Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound.

At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound.

At 12:59 am, officers responded to a shooting at 827 Semmes Street. A female victim was located and transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/gv3VrLyBDl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said, that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

