Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound.

At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said, that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

