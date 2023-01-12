Woman shot at Orlando shopping center after argument, police say

A woman was shot after she and a man got into an argument at an Orlando shopping center on Wednesday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting occurred close to 8:45 p.m. at the Washington Shores Shopping Center off of Columbia Avenue, police said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to OPD while the male suspect has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.