Woman shot outside apartment building near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police say
A woman was shot at an apartment building near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened sometime shortly after 8:30 a.m. at an address on the 400 block of Markham Street in southwest Atlanta.
Police said that the woman was not breathing or conscious when they arrived.
A suspect was arrested, according to police.
It is unclear what led up to this shooting.
