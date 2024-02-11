Woman shot outside bar south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman is recovering at the hospital after being shot late Saturday afternoon, just south of downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. at the corner of S. 7th and Marion streets, in the Kosciusko neighborhood.

Police claim the victim, a woman in her early 30s, was waiting in line to enter a bar when a fight started between several people. A person pulled a gun from their waistband and opened fire.

When and where the snow may fall near St. Louis

The woman was struck in her leg. The gunman fled.

EMS took the woman to a hospital, where she’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact St. Louis police. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.