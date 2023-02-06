Woman shot outside Cumberland Road market in Fayetteville on Monday

A Fayetteville Police Department forensics technician stands near evidence markers in the parking lot of the Cumberland Food Mart, after a woman was shot outside there Monday afternoon.

Fayetteville police were investigating Monday afternoon after a woman was shot outside the Cumberland Food Mart on Cumberland Road.According to Lt. S. Washington, the shooting happened about 1 p.m. The woman’s name and condition were not immediately known. Washington said the victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.About 2:30 p.m., police officers and forensic technicians were still on the scene marking evidence in the parking lot on the west side of the market facing Hillsboro Street. Detectives were also seen looking at a nearby railroad crossing.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Woman shot outside Cumberland Food Mart in Fayetteville on Monday