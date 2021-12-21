Woman shot outside mental health facility now facing multiple charges

A Battle Creek woman shot last week by police outside a mental health facility is now facing multiple charges.

Sareedi Harris, 40, was arraigned Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court on three counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and damaging police property.

Harris was shot in the shoulder after Battle Creek police said she shot at a mental health worker outside Summit Point First Step at 175 College St.

The incident occurred after officers were called at 12:04 p.m. Dec. 15 to take Harris into custody after a judge signed a mental pick-up order.

Officers said when they arrived Harris was in a car with her two daughters, ages 9 and 10, and would not surrender.

As one officer began to break a window of the car, police said Harris fired a shot from a semi-automatic handgun through a back passenger window of the car. The bullet nearly hit a 33-year-old employee of First Step.

Two officers then began to fire at the car as it backed into a nearby patrol car, moved ahead and smashed into a parked vehicle with a woman inside and then backed again into the patrol car before leaving the scene.

One of the children left the car before it fled.

Police found the car a few minutes later at a home on Garfield Avenue and Harris was found inside in a shower. She was arrested and taken to Bronson Battle Creek for gunshot wounds to her shoulder.

The second child was found at the house. Neither of the girls was injured.

Harris was discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon and taken to the Calhoun County jail.

Appearing virtually from the jail on Tuesday, Harris was told by Magistrate David Heiss that she was charged with the eight counts and would be held on $500,000 cash bond.

Her attorney, Katherine Nichols-Leindecker from the county's Public Defender Office, entered a not guilty plea and said Harris was asking for a jury trial in the case.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary examination on Jan. 11.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Woman shot outside mental health facility now facing multiple charges