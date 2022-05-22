Woman shot overnight, critically injured, police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood on Hunter Ave. around 1:17 a.m.

That woman was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No information about the shooter has been released at this time.

If you have any information about who is responsible for shooting this woman, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

