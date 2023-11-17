Woman shot overnight in south St. Louis, police investigating

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the foot overnight in the Patch neighborhood of South St. Louis.

That shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Robert Avenue. There is no word yet of any arrests or what led to that shooting.

