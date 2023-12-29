Woman shot overnight while confronting thieves breaking into her vehicle, Chicago police said

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 52-year-old woman who confronted thieves through her apartment window as they tried to steal her vehicle was shot by one of the men Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 4:35 a.m., the woman saw a group of men attempting to steal her vehicle and confronted them from her apartment window in the 500 block of East 74th Street, police said.

A gunman shot at the woman, striking her in the right shoulder. The three men fled. She was taken to UChicago Medicine, but her condition was not available.

Detectives are investigating.

