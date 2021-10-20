Woman shot in parking lot of Norfolk Food Lion

A woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in a Food Lion parking lot in Norfolk, police say.

Norfolk police responded to the scene, located at 3530 Tidewater Drive, at around 1:15 p.m. Officers found the woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a police statement.

Authorities say the victim and the suspect were in a verbal argument when the shooting happened.

An investigation is ongoing.

