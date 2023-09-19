Woman shot in Parkway Village, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Parkway Village Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Clearbrook Street after 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspects were occupying two Infinitis.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

