Woman shot at party inside Wyndham Garden Hotel in Dover, according to police

A woman was injured in a shooting at Wyndham Garden Hotel in Dover on Friday night, according to police.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, sustained gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body and was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, according to the Dover Police Department. She received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dover police were called to the hotel after a report of shots fired at almost 11 p.m. Friday. After locating the victim, officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.

A large party was in the ballroom of the hotel, and a suspect began shooting for unknown reasons, police said.

The only description of the shooter is a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130, with anonymous callers allowed. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

CRIME: 5 Delaware stores made list of shops that sold most guns used in crimes, new data shows

MORE: Delaware woman escaped deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Then came the hard part

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover Wyndham Garden Hotel shooting: Woman hurt; shooter sought