Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. One person is in custody, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. They said they believe the incident started as a fight outside.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she was shot multiple times.

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police were called to Romeos bar on Brushton Ave in Homewood around 3 this morning for a shooting. They say a woman was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 1 person in custody, per police. Live reports this morning on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/64rUS9sArA — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) December 2, 2022

Video from a Channel 11 photographer at the scene shows police setting up evidence markers outside Romeos bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

