Woman shot by police in downtown Des Moines released from hospital, charged with assault

A woman allegedly armed with a knife and shot by a Des Moines police officer on Oct. 5 has been released from a hospital and criminally charged.

The woman, a 35-year-old Des Moines resident, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife in downtown Des Moines as he walked along the 1400 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 5. When police responded to the scene, she allegedly advanced toward officer Ryan Chareunsab with the knife before Chareunsab was "forced to shoot" her.

The woman was shot within less than a minute of Chareunsab's arrival, Sgt. Paul Parizek, the spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department, previously stated. Police allege that Chareunsab had told the woman to drop the weapon numerous times, but she refused and the officer was "forced to shoot."

The woman had been hospitalized in critical condition before she was discharged Friday.

After being released from the hospital, the woman was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, and interference with official acts with a weapon.

Since the shooting, a vigil was held for the woman and community members questioned the department's de-escalation training — and whether de-escalation tactics were an option in the incident.

