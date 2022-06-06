Woman shot beside pool at Columbia apartments that are home to college students, officials say

A woman who was part of a gathering at an apartment complex in Columbia was shot, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 1050 Southern Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s the Redpoint Columbia apartments, which is between Bluff and Shop roads, about 2 miles from Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina football team.

The complex is marketed as USC housing and student apartments. There was no word if the woman who was shot is a USC student.

Responding deputies found the woman had been shot in the upper body, and she was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on her condition was not available.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

She was part of a group of people gathered in the pool area of the complex, the sheriff’s department said. The shots were fired by someone from outside of the pool area, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. Information about whether the woman was targeted was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This year, the sheriff’s department has investigated more than 49 shooting cases in which at least 14 people died.