Woman shot at Raleigh Krystal, Memphis Police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire at a fast-food restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened at a Krystal on Austin Peay Highway around 10:30 a.m.

When officers made the scene, they said they found a woman critically injured.

She was rushed to Regional One Hospital, according to police.

MPD said two people were detained in connection to that shooting.

