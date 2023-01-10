Woman shot at Raytown gas station Tuesday afternoon, calls police to report

A woman called police to report that she’d been shot at a gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department.

The victim contacted police at 12:11 p.m. from the QuikTrip on the 9300 block of East Highway 350, police say. Officers arrived shortly after to find the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services transported her from the scene.

No further information from police about the victim’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.