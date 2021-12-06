Woman shot relative to death at Bedford house, police say; suspect arrested, jailed

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

A 53-year-old woman shot to death a relative on Saturday at a house in Bedford, police said.

A police operator received a call about 11 a.m. from a woman asking for paramedics for a person with breathing problems in the 2300 block of Windsor Court, Bedford police said.

Paramedics and police found a 53-year-old woman lying on a floor. The paramedics began treating the woman and found that she had been shot multiple times, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police detained a domestic acquaintance of the victim at the scene. Police did not release the suspect’s name or describe her precise relationship with the victim, whose name authorities had also not released.

The suspect was taken to the Bedford Police Department and was arrested in connection with the killing. She was in custody on Sunday at the Euless Police Department jail.

Police did not describe a motive for the killing.

