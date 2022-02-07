Rochester man arrested in Texas, accused of killing woman on Lyell Ave. last month

UPDATE (Feb. 7, 2022): A Rochester man located in Texas last week was apprehended and charged in connection with the slaying of a 32-year-old woman on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

Ammenra Felton, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 23 shooting death of Charlotte Thomas of Rochester, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Felton fled to Sugarland, Texas shortly after the homicide, Umbrino said. He was located and apprehended without incident on Feb. 1 by some RPD investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Umbrino said that police do not believe that Felton and Thomas knew one another. No details about the possible motive were released by police.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office expects to extradite Felton back to Monroe County later this month.

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 24, 2022): A 32-year-old woman died after being shot late Sunday afternoon on Rochester's west side.

Around 5 p.m., Rochester police officers responded to the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Child Street (453 Lyell Ave.) for the report of someone who had been hit by a car. Upon arrival, first responders found Charlotte Thomas of Rochester lying in the road. As they attended to her, they realized she hadn't been hit by a car but had been shot at least once.

She was rushed to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and died around 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Rochester Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot during an altercation on Lyell Avenue near Child Street. No arrests have been made in the case, and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, (585) 428-7157 or (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Thomas' death marks Rochester's fourth homicide of 2022, according to RPD’s Open Data Portal.

