Woman shot on Savin Street in Roxbury

Boston Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at around 4:00 p.m. for the shooting on Savin Street. Savin Street runs between Blue Hill Avenue and Warren Street.

There is an active crime scene set up in that neighborhood.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox and the Suffolk County District Attorney are at the shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

